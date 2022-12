BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Shipments of smartphones within China in October fell 27.2% year on year to 23.78 million handsets, a report from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology said on Monday.

Over January to October smartphone shipments fell 22% from the same period last year to 215 million units.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by David Goodman











