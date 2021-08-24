Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

China's Pinduoduo swings to quarterly profit on online shopping boost

1 minute read

The Pinduoduo logo is seen in this illustration photo taken July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc (PDD.O) swung to a quarterly profit on Tuesday as people kept up their appetite for online shopping months after the easing of pandemic lockdowns.

Pinduoduo, since its founding in 2015, has grown to become a competitive player in China's booming e-commerce space through an approach that melds social media with online shopping to offer attractive discounts.

The company's strong results helped comfort investors at a time of tightening scrutiny by China on domestic tech firms on concerns over data privacy and anti-competitive behavior.

The interactive shopping platform posted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of 2.41 billion yuan, compared with a net loss of 899.3 million yuan a year ago.

Total revenue was 23.05 billion yuan ($3.56 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30, above a Refintiv-IBES estimate of 26.44 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.4770 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 11:40 AM UTC

Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future

Akira Yoshino, a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work on lithium-ion batteries, can take credit for the upheaval in both the automotive and technology industries.

Technology
EXCLUSIVE U.S. SEC to scrutinize firms' digital-engagement practices as investor worries grow
Technology
Baidu's AI voice assistant Xiaodu closes funding at $5.1 bln valuation
Technology
China regulator approves Tencent's purchase of Studio 9 stake
Technology
China's Pinduoduo swings to quarterly profit on online shopping boost