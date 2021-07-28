Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China's Q2 smartphone shipments down 11% - IDC data

People look at smartphones in Huawei's first global flagship store in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

July 28 (Reuters) - Smartphone shipments in China were down 11% in the second quarter, mainly due to a decline in Huawei's business in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on the Chinese company, data from research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed.

Budget phone maker Honor, which was spun off from parent Huawei in the wake of sanctions last year, entered the top 5 in the country for the first time, but shipments were down about 46% for the brand, IDC said.

In total, 78.1 million units were shipped in China in the second quarter, IDC added.

Vivo was the top brand favoured by Chinese buyers with a 23.8% market share, followed by Oppo, Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK), and Apple Inc (AAPL.O), according to the data.

IDC said the top four had significant year-on-year growth, but could not make up for the sharp decline of others including Huawei, which was once China's leading smartphone brand.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

