China's Tencent says it is internally testing its 'Hunyuan' AI model

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) said that its self-developed artificial intelligence (AI) model has entered the internal testing stage and is now integrated with multiple internal services and products.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Tencent said its foundation AI model named "Hunyuan" has been integrated with a range of products such as Tencent Cloud, Tencent Meeting and Tencent Docs.

