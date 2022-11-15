China's Tencent starts new round of layoffs -sources















SHENZHEN, China/HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) has begun a new round of job cuts targeted at its video streaming, gaming and cloud units, four sources close to the matter said.

The sources said the layoffs affect three out of Tencent's six business units - platform and content (PCG), which comprises of its video and news platforms, its gaming-focused interactive entertainment department (IEG) and cloud and smart industries group (CSIG).

Reporting by David Kirton, Yingzhi Yang, Josh Ye and Julie Zhu Editing by Brenda Goh, Lincoln Feast and David Goodman











