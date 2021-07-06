Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China's Xiaomi mandates 12 banks to lead U.S. dollar bond issue

The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, January 18, 2018. Picture taken January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

July 6 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) will mandate 12 banks to lead a U.S. dollar bond issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, China International Capital Corp, CLSA Ltd, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, HSBC, Bank of China, China Construction Bank Corp, ICBC and AMTD will lead the bond issue, the document showed.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

