Chinese AI firm SenseTime unveils chatbot "SenseChat"

Logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai
The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - China's SenseTime (0020.HK) on Monday unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot called "SenseChat", which it demonstrated performing tasks such as writing an email and a children's story upon being prompted.

SenseChat is based off the company's big AI model SenseNova, said its CEO and co-founder Xu Li.

Reporting by Josh Ye; Writing by Brenda Goh; editing by John Stonestreet

