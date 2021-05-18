Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

TechnologyChinese financial, payment bodies barred from cryptocurrency business

Reuters
1 minute read

Chinese financial industry bodies said on Tuesday that financial and payment institutions must not conduct cryptocurrency-related businesses.

Cryptocurreny prices have been volatile recently and speculative trading has resurged, seriously disturbing the economic and financial order, the National Internet Finance Association of China, the China Banking Association and the Payment and Clearing Association of China said in a joint statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 12:11 PM UTCGamestop, AMC short sellers sit on nearly $1 billion loss - Ortex

Investors are estimated to have lost $930 million on their short positions in meme stocks GameStop (GME.N) and AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) over the last five trading days, data from financial analytics firm Ortex showed on Tuesday.

TechnologyBiden administration eyes cybersecurity funding after attacks

The Biden administration is intensifying its focus on cybersecurity spending after a wave of massive attacks, proposing new funding in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack this month.

TechnologyIBM to acquire Salesforce partner Waeg
TechnologyChina's Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud, AI boost
TechnologyMobileye, ZF team on advanced safety systems for Toyota