Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Chinese grocery app Dingdong Maicai files for U.S. IPO

2 minute read

Chinese grocery app Dingdong Maicai, backed by investors including Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management, filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Tuesday, as it seeks more funds to compete in a crowded sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled online demand for fresh produce in China, with e-commerce companies including Dingdong, Alibaba Group (9988.HK) and Pinduoduo (PDD.O) competing aggressively to grab a major slice of that vast market.

Established in 2017 in Shanghai, Dingdong last month raised $330 million, in a funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing its total fundraising to over $1 billion. (https://reut.rs/3w7aLVc)

Dingdong plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DDL", according to the company's filing. (https://bit.ly/3g2hdHq)

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Mission Capital are underwriters for the offering, Dingdong said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 11:38 PM UTCOne password allowed hackers to disrupt Colonial Pipeline, CEO tells senators

The head of Colonial Pipeline told U.S. senators on Tuesday that hackers who launched last month's cyber attack against the company and disrupted fuel supplies to the U.S. Southeast were able to get into the system by stealing a single password.

TechnologyU.S. Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech threat
TechnologyGoogle loosens its search engine grip on Android devices in Europe
TechnologyWebsites back online after Fastly-linked glitch takes down internet
TechnologyOhio sues to have Google declared a public utility