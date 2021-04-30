Skip to main content

TechnologyChina's Ximalaya, Qiniu file for U.S. IPOs

Reuters
2 minute read

Ximalaya, backed by China's Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States on Friday, cashing in on growing demand as more people tune in to podcasts while staying at home during the pandemic.

China's Qiniu Ltd, a cloud-based platform-as-a-service provider backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK), also filed paperwork for a U.S. IPO.

The largest online audio platform in China, Ximalaya had 250 million average monthly average users in the first quarter of 2021, according to a regulatory filing.

Ximalaya, which provides a platform for users to access free or paid content from professional or amateur providers, was valued at $3.71 billion as of July 2018, according to PitchBook. It has raised $225 million in funds from investors including General Atlantic and Tencent.

Founded in 2012, Ximalaya's revenue increased by more than 48% from a year earlier to around 4 billion yuan ($617.95 million) in 2020.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley , BofA Securities and CICC are underwriters on Ximalaya's offering.

Qiniu and Ximalaya did not disclose any other details about their listing plans on Friday.

($1 = 6.4730 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 5:56 PM UTCEU hits Apple with music streaming charge in boost for Spotify

EU regulators accused Apple (AAPL.O) on Friday of distorting competition in the music streaming market, siding with Spotify (SPOT.N) in a case that could lead to a hefty fine and changes in the iPhone maker's lucrative business practices.

TechnologyTwitter may struggle to replicate bumper 2020 growth -analysts
TechnologyIntel seeks $10 bln in subsidies for European chip plant
TechnologyAnalysis: New meme stocks swing as shorts and retail investors face off again
TechnologyAT&T shareholders vote against approving executive compensation