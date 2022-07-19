1 minute read
Chinese regulators to fine Didi more than $1 billion over data breaches - WSJ
July 19 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities are preparing to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on ride-hailing firm Didi Global that could bring an end to a probe into the company's cybersecurity practices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni
