Chinese regulators send on-site teams to conduct cybersecurity review of Didi

The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen reflected on its navigation map displayed on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday that seven departments of Chinese regulators sent on-site teams to conduct a cybersecurity review of Didi (DIDI.N).

The regulators include the CAC, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of State Security, and Ministry of Transport, CAC said.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Tom Hogue

