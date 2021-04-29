Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Chinese regulators summon internet finance firms

A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chinese financial regulators on Thursday summoned 13 internet platforms engaged in financial business, including heavyweights Tencent (0700.HK) and ByteDance, to order them to strengthen their regulatory compliance, the central bank said.

The move by the four regulators is part of efforts by authorities to rein in the country's massive internet "platform economy," which also includes an ongoing antitrust clampdown.

