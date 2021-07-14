Technology
Chinese smart car supplier Banma raises $460 mln from Alibaba, SAIC Motor, others
BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - Chinese smart car supplier Banma said on Wednesday that it has raised 3 billion yuan ($463 million) from existing investors including Alibaba (9988.HK), SAIC Motor (600104.SS) and others.
Banma, which is developing in-car software, did not disclose its valuation after the investment.
Apart from Banma, Alibaba and SAIC Motor are working on a new electric vehicle brand called IM.
($1 = 6.4744 Chinese yuan renminbi)
