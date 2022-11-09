Chip maker TSMC plans multibillion-dollar Arizona factory expansion - WSJ















Nov 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW) is preparing a multibillion-dollar factory investment in Arizona in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The scale of the investment is expected to be roughly similar to the $12 billion it committed two years ago, according to the report.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











