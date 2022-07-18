Chip parts supplier IQE files lawsuit against Tower Semiconductor

The logo of Israeli analog integrated circuits developer, Tower Semiconductor is seen at their offices in Migdal HaEmek, northern Israel, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

July 18 (Reuters) - Chip components supplier IQE (IQE.L) said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor (TSEM.TA) on the grounds of misappropriation of its intellectual property.

IQE said it filed its complaint in the U.S. Federal Court in California.

Tower Semiconductor, which is being bought out by chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O), did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.