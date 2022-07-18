1 minute read
Chip parts supplier IQE files lawsuit against Tower Semiconductor
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 18 (Reuters) - Chip components supplier IQE (IQE.L) said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor (TSEM.TA) on the grounds of misappropriation of its intellectual property.
IQE said it filed its complaint in the U.S. Federal Court in California.
Tower Semiconductor, which is being bought out by chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O), did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.