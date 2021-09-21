Skip to main content

Chip tech firm Alphawave raises guidance after strong first half

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canadian semiconductor technology company Alphawave (AWE.L) raised its 2021 guidance on Tuesday after reporting a 140% rise in first-half revenue in its first results since it listed in London in May.

Alphawave, which licenses its high-speed data transmission technology to chipmakers, said its full-year revenue was expected to exceed $75m, representing over 125% year-on-year growth and ahead of 100% guidance at the IPO, with adjusted core earnings margins expected to increase to over 55%.

