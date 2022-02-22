Chipmaker ASMI forecasts rise in first-quarter revenue after record Q4

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International (ASMI.AS) on Tuesday forecast a rise in first-quarter revenue after reporting record orders in the fourth quarter of last year.

ASMI expects revenue of between 500 million and 530 million euros ($567 million to $601 million) in the first three months of the year, against 491.3 million euros recorded in the previous three months.

($1 = 0.8820 euros)

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by David Goodman

