Chipmaker ASMI sees higher second-quarter revenue after record Q1

April 20 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International (ASMI.AS) on Wednesday forecast a rise in second-quarter revenue after reporting record revenue and orders in the first quarter of 2022.

ASMI anticipates revenue of between 540 and 570 million euros ($586-$619 million) in the second three months of the year, above 516.9 million euros recorded in the first quarter.

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

