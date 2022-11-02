Factbox: Chipmakers cut spending as demand boom makes way for downturn















Nov 2 (Reuters) - The global chip industry is bracing for a downturn by reining in on investments for the year, in a stark contrast to initial 2022 predictions that pandemic-fueled demand would drive growth.

The sharp reversal of fortune was triggered by a slump in the consumer electronics market due to decades-high inflation, rising interest rates and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Here are the top companies that have cut their investments:

Reporting by Sriraj Kalluvila and Chavi Mehta; Editing by Arun Koyyur











