Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Cisco developing private-cloud subscriptions for companies - The Information

2 minute read

The logo of U.S. networks giant Cisco Systems is seen at their headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) is developing a subscription service called Cloud Stack to help enterprises shift or move back to private data centers from public ones, The Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

As part of the service, Cisco will also manage hardware and software within private data centers for customers who cannot do so on their own, or would prefer to outsource it, the report said.

There is no clarity on the timeline for the launch of Cloud Stack, which is in the early stage of development, the report added.

Cisco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

During the pandemic, demand for cloud service providers shot up as businesses, schools and government institutions looked for cost-effective ways to shift online.

Amazon.Com Inc's (AMZN.O) Amazon Web Services pioneered the public cloud by letting businesses rent data centers on a subscription basis. Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) Azure and Google Cloud also help companies shift their operations to the public cloud.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 5:44 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Didi in talks with state-backed Westone to hand over data control-sources

Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) is in talks with state-owned information security firm Westone (002268.SZ) to handle its data management and monitoring activities, sources said, as part of its efforts to placate domestic regulators.

TechnologyApple to roll out photo checking system on country-by-country basis
TechnologyBeijing prosecutors file lawsuit against Tencent over WeChat's 'youth mode'
TechnologyHuawei reports biggest ever revenue drop as consumer growth engine stutters
TechnologyCryptoexchange Binance to stop Hong Kong users trading derivatives