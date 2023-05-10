Cisco to manufacture from India in diversification move















NEW DELHI, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. tech giant Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) will set up a manufacturing facility in India as it aims to diversify its global supply chain, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins said on Wednesday.

Cisco, which sells a range of networking equipment and software to connect devices to the internet, in next years is targeting over $1 billion in exports and domestic production combined, Robbins added.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi, Editing by Louise Heavens











