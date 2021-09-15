Skip to main content

Technology

Citrix Systems explores potential sale after 2021 stock rout - Bloomberg News

1 minute read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cloud computing company Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS.O) is working with advisers weighing whether to sell itself after its stock tumbled this year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The workplace software maker plans to gauge the interest of potential buyers over the next few weeks, the report said, adding that a decision is yet to be made on whether to pursue a sale and Citrix might remain a standalone entity.

The report, however, did not provide the details of the advisers with whom the company is working on the potential sale.

Citrix Systems did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Florida-based company's shares have dropped 15.8% so far this year while Citrix Systems' market capitalization stood at $13.6 billion as of Tuesday's close.

The company had also previously attempted to sell itself in the past. In 2017, Citrix Systems had explored strategic alternatives including a potential sale.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · September 14, 2021 · 11:08 PM UTC

Apple's new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trade-ins

Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini on Tuesday, expanding 5G connectivity and showing off faster chips and sharper cameras without raising the phone's price.

Technology
Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE
Technology
Microsoft to buy back up to $60 bln in shares; names Brad Smith vice chair
Technology
Australia sees 13% rise in cyber crime reports as COVID-19 pushes more people online
Technology
U.S. panel votes to approve $1 billion for FTC privacy probes