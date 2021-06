June 23 (Reuters) - Clear Secure Inc, a New York-based firm that uses biometric technology to validate identity, is looking to raise as much as $396 million through a U.S. initial public offering, targeting a valuation of about $2.2 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

