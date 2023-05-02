Cloud content storage platform Box adds AI features















May 2 (Reuters) - Business software company Box, Inc (BOX.N) said on Tuesday it will introduce new artificial intelligence features such as analyzing information across customer contracts or generating customized marketing content.

Generative AI, which the tech industry has embraced, has the ability to synthesize large amounts of data and write human-like text.

Box customers testing the product have already experienced “revolutionary” productivity gains, Box CEO Aaron Levie told Reuters. He cited a Box customer whose employees were reviewing tens and thousands of files manually. The new AI features were able to do it automatically “within a matter of seconds.”

Box partnered with OpenAI, the AI startup backed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) behind the chatbot sensation ChatGPT, to build the AI enhancements.

Box has implemented OpenAI’s technology in a way that restricts OpenAI's responses to only answering with information from within the customer’s existing documents, dramatically reducing the likelihood of an incorrect response, Levie said. Incorrect responses, known as hallucinations, have plagued generative AI products like ChatGPT.

While Box is initially building its AI offering with OpenAI’s technology, the goal is to allow customers to select among different AI providers, he said.

Box said the new AI features include the ability to summarize financial documents, surface insights from customer surveys and tailor onboarding documents to a specific customer's needs.

