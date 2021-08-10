Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Cloud protection firm OwnBackup nears $3.35 bln valuation

1 minute read

JERUSALEM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli cloud data protection firm OwnBackup said on Tuesday it raised $240 million in a late-stage funding round to bring its valuation to near $3.35 billion.

The round was co-led by Alkeon Capital and B Capital Group, and included a secondary investment in the company by BlackRock Private Equity Partners and Tiger Global. Existing investors Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, and Vertex Ventures also participated.

OwnBackup has raised a total of nearly $500 million, while also announcing plans to expand its backup and recovery solutions across other cloud platforms later this year, beginning with Microsoft.

It said it has close to 4,000 customers including Aston Martin, Guidewire Software, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Medtronic, Navy Federal Credit Union, Singapore Economic Development Board, and the University of Miami.

OwnBackup is based in New Jersey but was founded in Israel, where it retains a large presence.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 1:22 PM UTCPay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters.

Technology"DeFi" crime hits record high in first 7 months of 2021 -CipherTrace
TechnologyGoogle restricts ad targeting of under-18s
TechnologyAmazon to pay shoppers hurt by others' products, does not admit liability
TechnologyTop public relations director at Chinese social media giant Weibo arrested