Clubhouse launches direct messages feature 'Backchannel'

1 minute read

Clubhouse app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 14 (Reuters) - Social audio app Clubhouse launched a direct messaging feature on Wednesday called 'Backchannel' to allow one-to-one and group text chats.

The invite-only app, which saw explosive early growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now competing against a raft of tech companies from Facebook (FB.O) and Twitter (TWTR.N) to Spotify (SPOT.N) pushing out similar audio chat services.

Clubhouse said it had added more than 8 million new users since launching on Android in late May. It said the ability to direct message was one of its most requested features.

Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

