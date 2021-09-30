Skip to main content

Technology

Clubhouse rolls out conversation replay and clip-sharing to drive growth

By
1 minute read

The Clubhouse app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Social audio chat app Clubhouse is launching the ability to record and replay conversations and also download 30-second clips to share on social media or other sites, it said on Thursday.

The app will also roll out an improved search function to help people find live and scheduled audio rooms, users and clubs oriented around certain interests, the company said.

The new features will aim to help content creators on Clubhouse expand their audience at a time when larger tech rivals like Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) have also introduced competing "social audio" features.

"Right now it's too hard for (creators) to grow," Paul Davison, Clubhouse's co-creator and chief executive, said in an interview. "Anytime you help create a great moment or there's a good quote, you can share that out far and wide, alongside a link that tells people where to go to join that club."

The ability to record and replay conversations will be tested and offered to certain creators over the next few weeks, Clubhouse said, while the ability to share short clips will begin rolling out on Thursday.

Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 7:16 PM UTC

Clubhouse rolls out conversation replay and clip-sharing to drive growth

Social audio chat app Clubhouse is launching the ability to record and replay conversations and also download 30-second clips to share on social media or other sites, it said on Thursday.

Technology
GM's Cruise gets permit to give driverless rides to passengers in San Francisco
Technology
Self-driving startup Aurora maps out commercial strategy
Technology
Uber temporarily suspends Brussels service in first for Europe
Technology
Facebook could face hefty fine in Russia over banned content, says regulator