Coinbase considers UAE a potential international hub















DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Coinbase Inc (COIN.O) Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Monday said that the United Arab Emirates could serve as a hub for the Middle East as well as for parts of Africa and Asia.

The CEO of the U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange added that he met officials from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the regulators in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

Reporting by Yousef Saba Writing by Clauda Tanios Editing by David Goodman











