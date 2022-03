Coinbase not banning Russians from using platform, CEO says

People watch as the logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) will not preemptively ban all Russians from using the platform, Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said in a tweet on Friday.

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

