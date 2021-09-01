Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Technology

Coinpass crypto exchange says it has been approved by UK regulator

Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Coinpass, a UK-based crypto currency exchange, said on Wednesday it has received approval from Britain's Financial Conduct Authority to operate as crypto assets company.

"We're exceptionally pleased to be among one of the first UK based cryptocurrency Trading Exchanges for retail investors and businesses to be fully registered with the Financial Conduct Authority as a crypto-asset firm," Coinpass Chief Executive Jeff Hancock said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones

