TechnologyColonial pipeline hacking group claims responsibility for breaching 3 more companies

Reuters
1 minute read

The hacking group blamed for crippling a major U.S. pipeline company has claimed responsibility for breaking into three more companies on Wednesday, saying it was publishing hundreds of gigabytes of data from a Brazilian battery firm, a Chicago-based tech company, and a British engineering firm.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the claims. Messages seeking comment from the hackers - sent via their website - were not immediately returned.

