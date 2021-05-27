Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Consumer Reports drops 'top pick' for Tesla Model 3

Reuters
1 minute read

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020./File Photo

Tesla’s (TSLA.O) decision to remove radar sensors from two of its U.S. vehicles has cost it top safety ratings from a widely-followed insurance industry group and the influential Consumer Reports magazine.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also plans to remove the Model 3’s Top Safety Pick+ designation, Consumer Reports said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday newer Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will no longer be labeled as having some advanced safety features after the automaker said it was removing radar sensors to transition to a camera-based Autopilot system. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 8:53 PM UTCSweeping tech bill to counter China advances in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate on Thursday advanced a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology, as Congress increasingly seeks to take a tough line against Beijing.

TechnologyCryptos turn choppy as bounce momentum ebbs
TechnologyAchieved? Google executives’ appraisals sought in U.S. antitrust case
TechnologyTech trade groups sue Florida over social media law
TechnologyDell beats revenue estimates on strong demand for remote working products