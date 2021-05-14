Skip to main content

TechnologyCourt allows Irish regulator to proceed with inquiry into Facebook data flows

Reuters
1 minute read
The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019.

Ireland's High Court on Friday rejected a Facebook bid to block an inquiry by the Irish data regulator that could halt Facebook's data flows from the European Union to the United States.

"For the reasons set out in this judgment, I refuse all of the reliefs sought by FBI (Facebook Ireland) and dismiss the claims made by it in the proceedings," the court said in a judgement.

"FBI has not established any basis for impugning the DPC’s (Data Protection Commissioner’s) decision or the PDD (Preliminary Draft Decision) or the procedures for the inquiry adopted by the DPC," the judgment said.

