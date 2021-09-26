Technology
Credit Agricole offers to buy auto leasing company Olinn for 100 mln euros - Les Echos
PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) has offered 100 million euros ($117 million) to acquire auto leasing and computer equipment company Olinn, business daily Les Echos reported on Sunday.
Olinn has annual revenues of 175 milion euros and serves 5,300 clients in Europe helping them finance their computer equipment, mobile phones, medical equipment and manage their fleet.
($1 = 0.8537 euros)
