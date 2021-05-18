Skip to main content

TechnologyCredit Suisse to hire over 1,000 IT staff in India in 2021

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) said it planned to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India this year to show its commitment to the country and its intention to establish it as a global technology innovation center for the bank.

The hires will comprise of developers and engineers with capabilities in emerging technologies such as cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, API development, machine learning and artificial intelligence to support the bank's digital aspirations, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 2:49 AM UTCAT&T set to end media voyage with $43 bln Discovery deal

AT&T (T.N), owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery (DISCA.O), home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said they will combine their content to form a standalone global entertainment and media business.

Technology'Flattered' Russian spy chief denies SolarWinds attack - BBC
TechnologyGoogle ties up with 30 publishers to start news platform in COVID-ravaged India
TechnologyCredit Suisse to hire over 1,000 IT staff in India in 2021
TechnologyBolt undercuts rivals in nine-city German e-scooter rollout