Crypto broker Voyager Digital issues default notice to Three Arrows Capital

HONG KONG, June 27 (Reuters) - Crypto broker Voyager Digital said on Monday it had issued a notice of default to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) for the fund's failure to make required payments on a loan, in another sign of stress in the embattled crypto industry.

The loan was for 15,250 bitcoin (approximately $324 million) and $350 million worth of USDC, a stablecoin, Voyager said in a statement. It said it intended to pursue recovery from 3AC and was in discussions with its legal advisors concerning the legal remedies available.

Singapore-based 3AC is one of the higher profile crypto companies to have run into difficulties following crypto markets' selloff in recent months.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

It is exploring options including a sale of assets and a bailout by another firm, the Wall Street Journal reported last week. read more

3AC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Voyager said on Monday that it continues to operate and fulfil customer orders and withdrawals, though a statement on the company's website last week said it had lowered its daily withdrawal limits to $10,000 from $25,000. read more

Voyager said in Monday's statement it had accessed US$75 million of a revolving line of credit previously made available by VC fund Alameda Ventures.

Almeda has offered Voyager a US$200 million cash and USDC revolver and a 15,000 BTC revolver.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Elizabeth Howcroft in London, Editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.