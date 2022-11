Nov 14 (Reuters) - Digital currency futures and options clearinghouse LedgerX LLC submitted to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission a formal withdrawal of FTX's request from December last year that sought to allow the crypto exchange to offer products that are not fully collateralized.

Reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru











