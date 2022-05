Crypto exchange Binance hires former Deputy U.S. Attorney to manage legal affairs

Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. To match Special Report FINTECH-CRYPTO/RUSSIA-BINANCE REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

May 11 (Reuters) - Binance on Wednesday named Joshua Eaton, a former Deputy U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of California, as the deputy general counsel of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Eaton will be responsible for Binance's legal affairs, leading the support for global compliance, investigations and law enforcement coordination activities, the company said in a statement.

Legal troubles have plagued Binance lately, which won a dismissal on a lawsuit over digital token sales in late March. Investors had sued the company for violating U.S. securities laws by selling unregistered tokens and failing to register as an exchange or broker-dealer. read more

Over his 20-year long career with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Army, Eaton was instrumental in developing standard-bearing ethics and compliance practices, Binance's General Counsel Hon Ng said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.