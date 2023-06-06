Crypto exchange Binance hit by outflows of $780 mln in last 24 hours - Nansen
LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Investors have pulled around $780 million from crypto exchange Binance in the last 24 hours, data firm Nansen said on Tuesday, a day after the world's biggest crypto exchange was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Binance's U.S. affiliate exchange registered net outflows of $13 million in the same period, Nansen said. Neither Binance nor Binance.US immediately responded to a request for comment.
Reporting by Tom Wilson, editing by Alun John
