Crypto exchange Binance says it won't unilaterally freeze accounts in Russia

Biance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has no plans to unilaterally freeze user accounts in Russia, the company's representative said on Monday, after Ukraine had asked cryptocurrency bourses to block operations with Russia.

"We are not going to unilaterally freeze millions of innocent users' accounts. Crypto was meant to provide greater financial freedom for people across the globe," the representative told Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by ReutersEditing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.