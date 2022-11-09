Crypto exchange Gemini co-founder says no exposure to FTT, Alameda















Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss assured investors that the crypto exchange has no exposure to FTX, digital coin FTT and crypto trading platform Alameda, as a liquidity crunch at FTX sparks concerns of another crypto contagion.

FTX, which developed a penchant for bailing out troubled crypto firms, saw investors express concerns about its financial health that led its token FTT to shed another 50% on Wednesday after wiping out 72% a day earlier. read more

"For the avoidance of doubt, Gemini has no exposure to FTT tokens or Alameda and no material exposure to FTX," Winklevoss wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Gemini joins cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) which also pacified investors on Tuesday.

