Crypto exchange Gemini trying to recover $900 million from crypto lender Genesis, Financial Times reports

Representations of virtual cryptocurrencies are placed on U.S. dollar banknotes in this illustration taken November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Gemini is trying to recover $900 million from crypto lender Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX, Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

