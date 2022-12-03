Crypto exchange Gemini trying to recover $900 million from crypto lender Genesis, Financial Times reports















Dec 3 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Gemini is trying to recover $900 million from crypto lender Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX, Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.