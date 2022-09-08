Crypto gaming firm Animoca Brands raises $110 million

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based blockchain gaming developer Animoca Brands has raised $110 million from investors, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said the fund raising values the company "similar to its previous funding round" but did not specify its new valuation.

In July, Animoca said it had a valuation of around $5.5 billion. read more

(This story corrects paragraph 1 to read Hong Kong-based not Singapore)

Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Jason Neely

