Crypto lender Silvergate's descent into voluntary liquidation















March 9 (Reuters) - Crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital Corp (SI.N) became the latest casualty of a meltdown in the industry after announcing plans to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate.

Founded in 1988, Silvergate ventured into crypto in 2013. The bank in December said it would shut its mortgage warehouse business amid rising interest rates and declining mortgage volumes.

