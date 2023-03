Feb 28 (Reuters) - Customers of Voyager Digital (VYGVQ.PK) voted in favor of the crypto lender's Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, the company said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Of those who participated in the voting, "97% of customers representing 98% of the total claims, voted in favor," the company said.

Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











