A representations of cryptocurrencies in this illustration taken, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Decentralised finance site Wormhole said on its Telegram channel that "all funds are safe" after it was rocked by a $320 million hack, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency heist on record. read more

It did not give further details or respond to Reuters requests for comment.

