Technology

Cryptocurrencies bounce back from China crackdown

1 minute read

Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies traded firmly on Monday, having rebounded from selling driven by an intensifying crackdown on the asset class in China, as buy-the-dip speculators swooped in.

Bitcoin was up about 1% in Asia trade at $43,719, having fallen to just below $41,000 in the wake of Friday's announcement of a blanket ban on crypto mining and transactions in China - the most wide-ranging clampdown yet. read more

Rival token ether rose 2% to $3,136 and has recouped its Friday losses.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

