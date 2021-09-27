Technology
Cryptocurrencies bounce back from China crackdown
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies traded firmly on Monday, having rebounded from selling driven by an intensifying crackdown on the asset class in China, as buy-the-dip speculators swooped in.
Bitcoin was up about 1% in Asia trade at $43,719, having fallen to just below $41,000 in the wake of Friday's announcement of a blanket ban on crypto mining and transactions in China - the most wide-ranging clampdown yet. read more
Rival token ether rose 2% to $3,136 and has recouped its Friday losses.
