Future of Money
Cryptocurrencies selloff widens: Bitcoin down nearly 4%, ether 6%
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A selloff in cryptocurrencies widened on Tuesday, with bitcoin weakening nearly 4% while smaller rival ether fell more than 6%.
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency weakened 4% to $50,516, having risen to a mid-May high above $52,000 earlier, in Asian trading.
Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, fell more than 6% to $3,666.
