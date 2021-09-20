Skip to main content

Disrupted

Cryptocurrencies slide as market selloff deepens

1 minute read

Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Prices of cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday as concerns over the spillover risk to the global economy from Chinese property group Evergrande's troubles rippled over to wider markets.

Bitcoin , the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, tumbled more than 8% to $42,453, its lowest level since Aug. 7 before trimming some losses to trade down 7%. It hit a near four-month high above $52,000 on Sept. 6.

Smaller rival Ether , the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, fell more than 10% below $3,000 for the first time since early August.

The loss in the value of cryptocurrencies comes at a time when institutional interest in the space has surged and some investment banks have ramped up their forecasts for cryptocurrencies in the coming months.

"Their fate seems a little tied to equities at the moment, and the price action is incredibly similar too," said John Marley, CEO of forexxtra, a London-based FX consultancy.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Ritvik Carvalho

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Disrupted

Disrupted · September 17, 2021 · 3:53 PM UTC

EXCLUSIVE Amazon faces Teamsters union drive at nine Canadian sites

The Teamsters Union has launched campaigns to organize employees in at least nine Canadian facilities of U.S. e-commerce company Amazon.com , according to Reuters interviews with union officials.

Disrupted
Cryptocurrencies slide as market selloff deepens
Disrupted
Oracle uses AI to automate parts of digital marketing
Disrupted
UK seeks to break down digital trade barriers, says minister
Disrupted
Ireland raises privacy question over Facebook smart glasses